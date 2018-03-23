Federal judges rule Indiana high school show constitutional

Courtesy Goshen News

ELKHART, Ind. — A federal appeals court panel has concluded that a revised version of an Indiana public high school’s annual holiday show that included a mannequin Nativity scene doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution.

The Goshen News reports that Concord High School came under scrutiny after the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a lawsuit alleging the 2015 Concord Christmas Spectacular violated the First Amendment’s prohibition on government establishment of religion.

The three-judge panel in Chicago issued their review of the show on Wednesday. It says the show wouldn’t lead reasonable observers to feel the school is “signing off on a particular religious message” because the Nativity scene “has become just another visual complement for a single song.”

The judges’ ruling says the show may go on in its current state.

