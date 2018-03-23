× Crews prepare for accumulating snowfall Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The calendar may say it’s spring, but mother nature isn’t quite done with winter. Winter storm-like weather is approaching and it’s set to hit Saturday morning with a powerful force.

“We know that the beginning of spring is a tricky time, so we always stay busy and stay prepared for these moments,” explained INDOT spokesperson Lamar Holliday.

INDOT is preparing crews for a “full call-out” on Saturday. That means 165 trucks will be on the road pre-treating interstates and highways.

“Eighty percent or more of our fleet will be out on the roadway, so when we have that, our crews will be working 12-hour shifts and they will be working until the end of the event,” Holliday said.

DPW plans to send 76 drivers on the road starting at 11 p.m. Friday. The concern with this particular storm is the changing from snow to sleet to rain on top of potentially heavy accumulation.

INDOT officials said they want to remind Hoosiers of safe driving techniques in winter storms: