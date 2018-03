× All lanes of I-74 closed in Boone County after crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of I-74 are closed in both directions in Boone County near Jamestown due to a crash.

The crash occurred just before 12:15 p.m. near State Road 75. A lifeline helicopter has been called to the scene.

All lanes are expected to be blocked for the next hour and a half.