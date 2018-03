× Watch CBS4 News online during the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the NCAA Tournament is ongoing on CBS4, we have decided to live stream our 11 o’clock news during the late games.

The next newscast will be Thursday night at 11. Tomorrow, we will air our final online newscast during the Purdue game.

Be sure to tune in here or on Facebook Live to watch the CBS4 team deliver all of the latest local and national news.