Two days of quiet weather before weekend blast of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry air is back in central Indiana! Really dry, actually. You'll want Chapstick and lots of water today, but be sure to soak in some of that warm March sunshine that'll make our chilly temperatures slightly more comfortable.

Highs today will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday thanks to all the sunshine. That being said, our light northerly breeze will keep us well below average, so a winter coat is still a good idea.

We'll stay nice and quiet through the end of the workweek, but our next weather maker is developing in the Plains. That'll drop rain on us late Friday night and that system will turn to snow by Saturday morning.

We have a winter storm watch for all the counties shown in blue--including Marion County and north. Accumulating snow is expected on Saturday. We've had less than half of our normal snow accumulation for the season and this system could actually put a dent in that deficit.