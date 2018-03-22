× Teen crashes car into neighbor’s house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car driven by a teenager crashed into a house on the South Side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department reported the incident just after midnight on Thursday.

They said the 16-year-old driver, termed a “new driver,” hit the gas instead of the brake and ran into the neighbor’s garage.

About $25,000 in damage was done to the home on Bluff View Court, near Harding Street and Epler Avenue.

It’s unknown whether anyone was inside the home when this happened, but IFD says no one was hurt.

IFD’s collapse team responded and pulled out the car before reinforcing parts of the home to make sure it doesn’t collapse.

It’s unknown if the driver will be ticketed.