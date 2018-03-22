× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Moonlight Egg Hunt

Broad Ripple Park

Grab the kids and head to Broad Ripple on Friday night from 7:30 to 9 PM for the Moonlight Egg Hunt at Broad Ripple Park. The event is for kids between ages 3-11 and features games, arts and crafts, refreshments, and of course a fun night-time Easter egg hunt. Be sure you bring a flashlight and dress appropriately for the chilly conditions. It’s just $11 per child, but you must register in advance.

Hairbangers Ball

The Vogue

Put on your eyeliner and tease your hair then head to the Vogue on Friday night to check out the infamous Hairbangers Ball. It’s going to be a night of big hair and 80’s heavy metal anthems, featuring covers of hits by Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, and Poison. Doors open at 9 PM and the show kicks off at 10.

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K

American Legion Mall

Lace up your shoes for America’s Sweetest Race on Saturday morning. The Hot Chocolate 15k/5 K is kicking off from the American Legion Mall downtown. The 5K kicks off at 7:15 AM and the 15K starts at 8AM. Afterwards, you can enjoy a big mug of hot chocolate, chocolate fondue, and other treats at the Post Race Party. And you can really indulge on the day before at the Expo taking place at the Indiana Convention Center downtown. The best part, proceeds from the race go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Suburban Indy Women’s Show

Grand Park Sports Campus

Enjoy a girl’s day out in Westfield at the Suburban Indy Women’s Show at Grand Park Sports Campus. The show is going on now through March 16th and features plenty of shopping, wine, entertainment, spa treatments, as well as health, fitness, and lifestyle vendors. Ladies can relax in their reading nook and even find their perfect space in their “dream rooms.” Admission is only $5.

Easter “Begg” Hunt

Broad Ripple Park

It’s your pup’s turn to hunt for Easter eggs at the annual Easter Begg Hunt at Broad Ripple Park on Saturday. You can get your dog decked out in a cute spring outfit or costume before sniffing out eggs filled with treats and coupons for more goodies at Three Dog Bakery. The hunt starts at 11 AM and you can register that day for just $5. And it’s all to benefit the Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership organization.

Monster Energy Supercross

Lucas Oil Stadium

See the biggest Supercross stars close up on Saturday as Monster Energy Supercross comes to Lucas Oil Stadium. Doors open at 11:30 AM for practice and qualifying and the main event kicks off at 6 PM that night. There will also be a Monster Energy Pit Party until 5:30 PM for fans to see the riders, teams and bikes up close. Tickets are $10 and up, but you may want to bring some ear protection for young children because the bikes are LOUD.

