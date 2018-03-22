Police release video with hopes of solving murder where man was set up, ambushed outside business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD homicides detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a 10-month-old murder.

Last year, someone killed a 21-year-old man outside an AutoZone on West Washington, but no arrests have ever been made.

Police say Zickey Self was lured to the AutoZone parking lot to help a friend buy a battery, but instead someone ambushed and murdered him inside his car.

“It just so happened someone was here to kill him. That’s like getting struck by lightning. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out someone probably set him up,” said IMPD Homicide Lt. Kerry Buckner.

Months later, the small memorial where Zickey died has gotten old. Stuffed animals are now covered in leaves and matted fur, but IMPD investigators aren’t giving up hope of solving the case.

“Zickey was a hardworking guy and trying to get his life straight and someone took his life for who knows why,” said Buckner.

The IMPD released surveillance video which they say shows Zickey’s killer casually walking outside the business.

Unfortunately, the space where Zickey parked is obscured from the camera’s view. As a result, that video does not show the moment where the suspect opened Zickey’s passenger door and shot him in the head, but it does show the gunman running away.

Just seconds after gunfire, the gunman then jumped into a maroon Ford Flex, which not coincidently was waiting in the adjacent alley.

“There’s no such thing as a coincidence in homicide,” said Buckner. “It appeared they parked there earlier in the alley, like they knew he was coming.”

Since the killing last May, investigators say Zickey’s friend has refused to cooperate. Zickey did not have any significant criminal history. His biggest mistake appears to have been the company he kept.

“Guys want to get straight, but they can’t leave the neighborhood and that’s often their downfall. Their alleged friends are the death of them,” said Buckner.

As always, anyone with info on the unsolved murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.