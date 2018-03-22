Police: Man caught going 160 mph on Indiana Toll Road in Dodge Challenger Hellcat

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – This Hellcat had somewhere to go in a hurry.

Indiana State Police stopped a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat—a high-performance version of the muscle car—Tuesday night for going 160 miles per hour on the Indiana Toll Road. That’s more than twice the posted speed limit.

According to ISP, Trooper Dustin Eggert was merging into eastbound traffic near mile marker 45 when the speeding car passed him. Eggert had just finished helping a driver whose car had broken down.

The trooper said the Hellcat wove in and out of traffic and failed to signal any lane changes while passing other vehicles. Eggert tried to catch up and saw his speedometer hit 150 mph as the Hellcat continued to pull away.

Due to the vehicle’s high rate of speed, Eggert radioed ahead and told other troopers to look for the car, which eventually had to slow down after getting caught behind two semi trucks that were driving next to each other.

Eggert stopped the car near mile marker 56, about seven miles east of the LaPorte exit. Police said the driver, J. Jesus Duran Sandoval, 38, Geneva, Wisconsin, had an expired driver’s license. Sandoval told Eggert that he was trying to get to Maryland.

Sandoval was arrested on a preliminary charge of reckless driving and taken to the LaPorte County Jail.