March For Our Lives rally held inside the Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Organizers of the March for our Lives rally in Indianapolis have moved the event inside the Statehouse due to weather.

Watch the footage rally above.

Organizers said the Statehouse can hold up to 6,000 people and thousands turned out Saturday.

March For Our Lives underway inside the statehouse after a delay so more people could get inside the only opened entrance. pic.twitter.com/bvbb6SlR4a — Randy Spieth (@RandySpiethNews) March 24, 2018

One of the youngest students helping to plan the event is 15-year-old Isabella Fallahi, a freshman at Carmel High School. She will be one of the speakers at Saturday’s event.

Students will legislators to pass policies aimed at preventing school shootings.

For Fallahi, the national movement may have started in Parkland, but it hit home when threats targeted Carmel High School. Although authorities eventually found no real threat to students, she remembers how scared her classmates were.

“This girl starts breaking down crying, she’s like ‘Please close the door. Someone close the door.’ Like, why are we worrying about this?” asked Fallahi. “We’re rallying together and we’re going to make a statement that we’ve had enough.”

She hoped others will come out in support despite the forecasted weather. She wanted everyone to know how personal this cause is for Hoosier students.

“It’s emotional,” said Fallahi. “You need to come out here and show your legislators that you want action. You don`t want to be living in fear.”