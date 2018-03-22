Indianapolis man sentenced to 60 years for fatal stabbing of homeless woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is headed to prison for the next 60 years after he was sentenced for the murder of a homeless woman.

Carylon Young was found guilty last month for the 2016 fatal stabbing of 65-year-old Margaret Means, who authorities said was homeless at the time of her death.

A cooperating witness told investigators that she had been with Means on the day of the murder.

The witness attempted to defuse the situation between Young and Means in the 1400 block of E. Washington St. During the argument, she witnessed Young standing over Means with a knife in his hands. Young then stabbed her in the neck with the knife.

An autopsy revealed that Means suffered injuries from sharp force penetrating trauma, with a fatal wound to the neck.

