Greenfield police arrest 2 people in connection with woman's near-fatal drug overdose

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police in Greenfield arrested two people after a woman nearly suffered a fatal overdose at a motel this week.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers were dispatched Tuesday to the Super 8 Motel, 2100 N. State St., in response to an overdose.

Police found Brooke Allgood, 27, unresponsive outside the motel. Officers administrated multiple doses of naloxone and were able to revive her. Allgood was then taken to Hancock Regional Hospital for treatment.

Greenfield police investigating the case eventually arrested Allgood’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Daniel Dice, and a friend, 20-year-old Samantha Dice, in connection with the overdose.

Investigators said Samantha Dice provided Allgood with the drugs. She’s charged with dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Charges against Daniel Dice include possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.