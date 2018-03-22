× Death of 4-month-old under investigation in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began when deputies were called to a rural home in Alexandria on Feb. 27, where the 4-month-old was found dead.

Initially, the sheriff’s office said there was nothing to indicate any suspected drug activity was involved, but the coroner’s office told them a trace amount of a drug was found in the baby’s system.

The sheriff’s office said it’s waiting on a cause of death and toxicology report to be able to determine how much of the drug was found in the child’s system before moving forward.

Officers didn’t indicate what drug was involved.