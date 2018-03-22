Death of 4-month-old under investigation in Madison County

Posted 8:15 pm, March 22, 2018, by

File photo

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began when deputies were called to a rural home in Alexandria on Feb. 27, where the 4-month-old was found dead.

Initially, the sheriff’s office said there was nothing to indicate any suspected drug activity was involved, but the coroner’s office told them a trace amount of a drug was found in the baby’s system.

The sheriff’s office said it’s waiting on a cause of death and toxicology report to be able to determine how much of the drug was found in the child’s system before moving forward.

Officers didn’t indicate what drug was involved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s