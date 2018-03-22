× Court docs: Ball State student threw cup of tobacco spit at bar patron

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Ball State student was arrested after police say he threw a cup containing spit and chewing tobacco in another man’s face.

Police responded to Brothers Bar and Grill located at 1601 West University Avenue on Wednesday morning around 2:50 a.m. in reference to a report of battery.

The alleged victim said he was talking to a woman in the bar when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Kyle Neumann, approached him.

According to court documents, Neumann told police the man was talking to his girlfriend, and he made an inappropriate sexual comment. Neumann said he was very upset, so he threw a cup containing spit and chewing tobacco at the man’s face.

Police took pictures of the tobacco and spit that was still on the victim’s face. Neumann was arrested and transported to jail. He faces a preliminary charge of battery by bodily waste.