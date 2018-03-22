× Coroner releases identity of man found dead after fire on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a man whose body was found during a fire on the near east side last week.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police and firefighters were called to the 500 block of Dorman Street on March 14, where they discovered the body of 49-year-old Kevin Fields.

Crews were originally dispatched to the location for a building fire, but when they arrived, they found a smaller fire against the fence involving some tents. That’s when they discovered Fields’ body.

The coroner’s office said Fields died from thermal burn injuries from the fire. Police are still investigating the case.