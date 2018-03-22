Army veteran fights off intruders, dodges gunfire while house sitting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Army veteran fought off an intruder this week.

Early Wednesday morning, Jacob Ray woke up after hearing someone kicking at a side door and came face to face with a burglar.

“He got one foot in the door and he started to come through the blinds. I jumped up and cold-cocked him square in the beak and me and him went straight out the back door and we started wrestling in the patio furniture,” said Jacob Ray.

As Ray and the intruder fought, two others came around the house. One was armed and started firing.

“That kid shot six feet from me, four bullets. He could’ve killed me,” said Ray.

Ray said the bullets barely missed. There are bullet holes in the siding of the home. Ray doesn’t live there and was house-sitting for a friend.

“There’s nothing in this house that’s worth stealing,” said Ray.

When Ray heard the shots, he took cover and the three intruders took off running.

Neighbors in the Farhill Downs subdivision called police immediately. Ray says in the past few weeks, there have been other attempted break-ins at his friend’s house. There’s even a very clear warning sign plastered on the side door, but the threat wasn’t enough.

“If they do come back and they do come inside, they are definitely not leaving unless they’re in a body bag,” said Ray.

Ray realizes he’s lucky he’s wasn’t hurt. The Army veteran is certain he left a mark on one of the intruders.

“You play dumb games, you’re going to win dumb prizes and he won a dumb prize last night. Wherever he’s at, I know his face is messed up because I got him a few times,” said Ray.

Ray says security cameras are being installed around the home. He was able to give detectives very good descriptions of the intruders.

If you know anything that could help police catch these suspects, call 262-TIPS.