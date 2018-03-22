Winter Storm Watch to go into effect for central Indiana on Saturday

Posted 3:30 pm, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:45PM, March 22, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Get ready for another round of snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northern half of central Indiana from Saturday at midnight through 5 p.m.

Snow will spread across the state early Saturday morning. Snow will change to a rain and snow mix and continue through Saturday afternoon. Our wintry mix may change to rain as temperatures rise before ending late Saturday.

The heaviest snow accumulations with this system will occur north of I-70. As of now it looks like Indianapolis will see about 4″ of snow with isolated higher amounts in a few spots along the I-70 corridor.

Dry weather will return Sunday and Monday with highs near 50 degrees.

Warmer air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers.

Snow has been well below average so far this season.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday.

Snow will develop early Saturday morning.

Heavy snow is likely Saturday morning.

Snow will taper off Saturday afternoon.

Snow may change to rain before ending Saturday afternoon.

