It's officially spring and that means its time for spring cleaning -- including cleaning up your finances. Financial expert Andy Mattingly joins us in the studio this afternoon to show you some tips and tricks to get things organized.
Spring cleaning your finances
-
PHOTOS | March snow makes Indiana’s start to spring look like winter
-
Cool spell set to arrive with spring just around the corner
-
Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend
-
Tax bill begins to deliver bigger paychecks to employees
-
Snow wraps up by lunch; warmer temperatures arriving soon
-
-
Cubs first baseman Rizzo travels to Florida to offer support
-
Authorities address heroin, open sore claims at Shelbyville Little Caesars
-
INDOT responds to slick roads Thursday morning
-
Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend
-
Man gets arrested for DUI after allegedly riding horse on California freeway
-
-
ESPN’s new streaming service set to launch in spring for $4.99
-
Colorado Springs shooting leaves deputy dead, 4 other people injured
-
Colder temperatures, freezing rain and snow to start spring in central Indiana