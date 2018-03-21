× Sources: Austin serial bombing suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

AUSTIN, Texas – The suspect believed to be behind a series of bombings in Austin, Texas, has died after an officer-involved shooting, according to local media reports.

KXAN reported that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. local time on Interstate 35. The TV station, citing sources, said the bomber set off an explosive during the incident. Austin police would only confirm that there was a shooting. A large police presence was seen in the area.

Three law enforcement sources confirmed to KXAN that the shooting involved the bombing suspect.

Federal and state investigators were handling the case, which involved at least five bombings. They started on March 2 with the most recent reported on Tuesday at a FedEx sorting facility in Schertz. A package headed for Austin exploded at the business. Two people were killed in the spate of bombings and four were injured.

The investigation led them to a suspect in Round Rock. Investigators haven’t released a motive in the bombings. A possible explosion at an Austin Goodwill store turned out to be unrelated, police said.