Snow wraps up by lunch; warmer temperatures arriving soon

It was a snowy morning commute for many and the snow keeps pumping in off of a Nor'easter centered over West Virginia.

The counterclockwise motion is pulling moisture in from the Atlantic Ocean and pushing it all the way back to us in central Indiana. We're getting the tail end of that snow storm. Be sure to tweet us your snow totals!

The snow will begin tapering off mid-morning and will be out of here after lunchtime. The afternoon will be much quieter but still way colder than normal.

Tonight will clear out, which will mean we lose a lot of heat. That heat loss plus a northerly wind will bring us a very cold Thursday morning. That'll keep us from reaching normal highs again, but the increasingly strong spring sun should manage to get us into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.