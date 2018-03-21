Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Lightning Safety

Most people like to get outdoors when weather gets warmer. However, a threat lingers overhead as clouds build – lightning.

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year. It kills 47 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are injured.

When thunder roars, go indoors. Why go indoors before thunderstorms are overhead? Lightning can extend upwards of 60 miles from cloud tops. Meaning, lightning can strike without thunderstorms overhead.

Safety tips: