Police investigating after man’s body found on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are conducting a death investigation on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, a body was discovered in the 1200 block of West 29th Street. Homicide detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation when they found the man’s body inside a building.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the deceased and will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)-327-3475 Crime Stoppers at (317)-262-TIPS.