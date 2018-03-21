PHOTOS: Whole Foods opens in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A new spot to do your grocery shopping has opened downtown.

The long-awaited, 40,000 square-foot Whole Foods in Indianapolis opened Wednesday at 320 East Market Street.

The first 500 customers received free gift cards worth anywhere between $5 and $50, and one lucky person got one for $500.

The store has expanded deli options, a coffee bar, salad bar, and even a tap room featuring 20 Indiana beers.

“It’s really important that the customer has options,” said Jarad Miller, team leader of the downtown Indy store. “We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality of organic products available, and with this location in this spot we hope to do that really well.”

Whole Foods hired more than 100 employees for the new location.

There are two other Whole Foods locations in central Indiana; one is in Carmel and the other is on East 86th Street on Indy’s north side.