Downtown Muncie massage parlor raided by deputies

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A massage parlor in downtown Muncie was raided Wednesday.

Delaware County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the nondescript commercial building in the 300 block of W. Adams St. shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Deputies say the bust comes after numerous complaints from neighbors about possible illegal activity and a lengthy investigation.

According to the Muncie Star Press, online advertisements refer to the parlor as Golden Point and how it offers “ASIAN PRETTY SEXY GIRLS.”

The newspaper reports that two women were led out of the building in handcuffs during the raid.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.