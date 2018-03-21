× Man dead after shooting outside Indianapolis gentlemen’s club

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man died after a shooting at an Indianapolis gentlemen’s club early Wednesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched in response to a disturbance at Senate and Morris around 3 a.m. They arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot near World Famous Showclub.

Employees said a number of people were involved and the disturbance spilled outside. A man fired a shot and was detained for questioning, police said.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the shooting and were interviewing several witnesses about the case. IMPD said the crime scene was contained to the business.