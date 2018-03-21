× Oklahoma man arrested after getting Uber to take teen girl to his grandparents’ house for sex

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man has been arrested after arranging for an Uber to take someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl to his grandparents’ house for sex.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Taylor Kilgore of Oklahoma City around 11:45 p.m. on Friday.

The investigation into Kilgore began on Wednesday when he told an undercover investigator with the sheriff’s office “he would like to hook up for sex” thinking he was talking to the 14-year-old girl. Using social media, Kilgore also said “he would like to have group sex including the girl and one of his friends,” according to KFOR.

Officials said Kilgore sent the undercover deputy multiple photographs of his male anatomy, as well.

Since Kilgore doesn’t have a vehicle, he arranged for an Uber to pick up the 14-year-old girl in Canadian County and drive her to his home in southwest Oklahoma City, where he lived with his grandparents, who were asleep in their bedroom. Kilgore told the girl “she should tell his grandparents she was 18 if they woke up and asked how old she was,” officials said.

“Kilgore was well aware that what he was doing was illegal, but his sick sexual fantasy to have sex with a little girl pushed him to having an Uber driver deliver her to him,” said Chris West, Canadian County sheriff.

Officials responded to the pickup location and met with the Uber driver. The driver agreed to help and then took an undercover female deputy to Kilgore’s home.

Officials followed the driver and found Kilgore “anxiously awaiting the underage girl in the front yard.” He was interviewed at the scene and taken into custody.

Kilgore admitted talking to who he thought was the 14-year-old girl and planning “to have sexual intercourse with her.” He was arrested and taken to the Canadian County Jail for facilitating sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology.

Kilgore’s bond was set at $50,000, and he remains in jail at this time.

“You think you’ve seen it all, and then a child predator uses an Uber car to help facilitate his diabolical plan to rape a little girl,” West said.