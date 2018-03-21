Click here for delays and closings

LIVE BLOG | Schools delayed or closed, snowy commute for Wednesday

Posted 6:09 am, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:56AM, March 21, 2018

Bill Remeika - Shelbyville

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow hampered the morning commute around central Indiana Wednesday, leading to interstate closures and delays or closings for area schools.

The heaviest snow fell east and southeast of Indianapolis. Several inches of snow were expected across the area.

Major interstate problems included westbound I-70 between State Road 109 and State Road 9 in Hancock County and eastbound I-74 near State Road 3 in Greensburg.

Follow updates this morning from our live blog.

Brown, Decatur, Hamilton, Rush and Shelby counties have all declared yellow travel advisories this morning

