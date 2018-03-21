LIVE BLOG | Schools delayed or closed, snowy commute for Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow hampered the morning commute around central Indiana Wednesday, leading to interstate closures and delays or closings for area schools.
The heaviest snow fell east and southeast of Indianapolis. Several inches of snow were expected across the area.
Major interstate problems included westbound I-70 between State Road 109 and State Road 9 in Hancock County and eastbound I-74 near State Road 3 in Greensburg.
Follow updates this morning from our live blog.
SNOW REPORT: 3.5” (estimated) of snow reported 4-miles west of Elizabethtown, IN (Bartholomew County) at 7:38am. #INwx @NWSIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/suPYDiKlkO
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 21, 2018
SNOW REPORT: 2" of snow in Meridian Hills (Marion County at 7:26am. #INwx @NWSIndianapolis
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 21, 2018
SR 38 west of New Castle is solid ice- Slow Down on your morning commute!! pic.twitter.com/3z4slnHlVJ
— Sgt. John Bowling (@ISPPendleton) March 21, 2018
SNOW REPORT: 3" of snow reported near Rushville at 6:00am. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 21, 2018
Bloomington – Wet, slick or snow covered area roads this morning ~ seeing slide offs & crashes. Allow extra time & increase your FOLLOWING DISTANCE during your morning commute! #ThinkSpring
— Sgt. Curt Durnil (@ISPBloomington) March 21, 2018
A very tight gradient for snowfall around #Indy. Just a trace of snowfall on the west side and more than 3 inches reported in spots along the northeast side of town. #INwx
Let us know how much you have!
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 21, 2018
Ok Hoosiers, this is what we were forecasting. How much did you get? Include location (city) & whether it's measured or estimated. #INwx pic.twitter.com/olirchdFLX
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 21, 2018
Troopers have been in the area of the 76-78 mm in northern Bartholomew County reference multiple slideoffs and property damage crashes in that area.
— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) March 21, 2018
SNOW REPORT: 2.5" of snow reported near @BallState in Muncie at 5:55am. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 21, 2018
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are making for some snow drifts across some rural roads in town and in the county. Please be aware and cautious when driving.
— Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) March 21, 2018
SNOW REPORT: 3" of snow reported in Woodlawn Heights (Madison County) at 6:39am. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 21, 2018
SNOW REPORT: 3.5" of snow 3 miles south of Anderson as of 6:50am. #INwx
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) March 21, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: The earlier jackknifed semi on WB I-70 between SR 109 and SR 9 has cleared. BUT we have a report of NEW accident involving a jackknifed semi on WB I-70 just before the Knightstown exit. All lanes CLOSED @indy_traffic @CBS4Indy
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) March 21, 2018
“When I retire I’m moving to Indiana because the weather there is fantastic” ~ said no person ever pic.twitter.com/Msb0ABJsCr
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 21, 2018
Well, it’s the second day of Spring…
🙄
As you head out this morning you can expect 🌨❄️☃️ on the 🛣
Slow down, snow on the road never causes crashes… it’s the way people drive on it that causes the crash#DontDriveLikeAKnucklehead
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 21, 2018
Over 400 #YellowTrucks are on patrol this morning. Please give our crews room to work and use cation while driving. #INDOTWinterOps pic.twitter.com/BysyGeIlFs
— INDOT (@INDOT) March 21, 2018
Heres video I shot in Hamilton County as I left for work this morning. #INwx pic.twitter.com/onvysqWYxt
— Ryan Liggett (@RyanLiggettNews) March 21, 2018
Problem area for us this morning is I-74 between 132-134 mm in Decatur County where we have dealt with a few slide offs.
Eastbound lanes are now shut down near 133 mm for removal of a semi that is off the roadway.
— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) March 21, 2018
Conditions at Emerson/Main in #Greenwood look good. Crews are out working but PLEASE allow extra time as you head out this morning. #INwx pic.twitter.com/SSYRwP3suX
— Ryan Liggett (@RyanLiggettNews) March 21, 2018
Brown, Decatur, Hamilton, Rush and Shelby counties have all declared yellow travel advisories this morning
Snow still falling along I-65 in Jackson County.
I-65 in this area is in decent shape. Troopers on scene of a slideoff near 76 mm in Bartholomew County. pic.twitter.com/Fwq5abfzev
— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) March 21, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: We have a report of 2 accidents near #downtown. One is on SB I-65 near 21st St. The other is on 18th St at Illinois St. @indy_traffic @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/L1KeaU8OmG
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) March 21, 2018
Marion County: 75 Crews out salting, roads starting to get slick
Hancock County: Slick, snow covered roads with >3 vehicles in a ditch, a jack knifed semi on interstate.
Madison County: Salt trucks are out, roads are in "fine shape"
Shelby County: Roads deteriorating quickly https://t.co/AKrB6wgZxO
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) March 21, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Looking further to our east, we have another crash on WB I-70 at US-27 near #Richmond. @indy_traffic @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/b0SMUiip9V
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) March 21, 2018
Alright folks, it's already a BUSY morning for @indy_traffic. Watch my next tweets for a look at our current interstate closures and the detours you'll want if you're going to be traveling on I-74 or I-70 out to our east. @CBS4Indy
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) March 21, 2018
‼️TRAFFIC ALERT: WB I-70 is CLOSED between SR 109 and SR 9 in #HancockCounty due to jackknifed semi. In the meantime, I'd use US-40 as an alternate route. (You can also take SR 109 north to SR 234 as another option) @indy_traffic @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/lMXa4M41st
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) March 21, 2018
