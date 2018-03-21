× Lebanon school bus driver fired, allowed strangers on board to scold student

LEBANON, Ind. — A central Indiana school bus driver has been fired for allowing two strangers to board her bus and scold a student for making lewd gestures.

Lebanon Community School Corp. Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor says the substitute driver was fired last week for violating safety protocols.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

Taylor says the district in Lebanon, about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, is working with police to investigate the March 14 incident.

He says nine middle school and high school students were aboard when two people in a Hummer motioned for the driver to pull over along Interstate 65.

Taylor says the woman did and then allowed the pair onto the bus to scold a student who made “inappropriate gestures” through its back window.

The pair then drove away.