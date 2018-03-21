× Indianapolis man accused of sexual abuse still on the run, FBI asking public’s help

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FBI and United States Attorney Josh Minkler’s office is asking the public’s help in capturing a federal fugitive who is from Indianapolis.

42-year-old Gustavo Aguilar-Cruz has evaded authorities for the past year. An 11-year-old girl came forward on March 21, 2017, telling authorities that Cruz sexually abused her while recording it via cell phone.

The victim told investigators that Cruz had sexually abused her for years.

“One year ago, a very brave child came forward to tell police what Cruz did to her, and a team of skilled investigators found evidence to corroborate her account of repeated sexual violation. While the defendant is presumed innocent, now is the time for the community to come together to tell us where Cruz is located, so that all parties can have their day in court. We will not stop seeking justice for this child,” Minkler said.

Police served search warrants on Cruz’s home and vehicle and seized electronic devices. An examination found multiple videos containing child pornography.

Authorities said many of the images depicted Cruz engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

Cruz has eluded law enforcement for nearly one year and is a wanted fugitive. He is a 42-year-old Hispanic Male, 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark hair and a mole on his right cheek. He is believed to be living somewhere in the Midwest.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gustavo Cruz, is encouraged to call the FBI at 317 -595-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).