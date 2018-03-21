IFD crews help move bodies after crash into crematorium building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis firefighters helped funeral home workers move bodies from a crematorium building after a driver crashed into the facility.

Crews responded Tuesday to Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services following a report that a car had hit the crematorium building. The fire department says the 53-year-old driver told them she was heading to a nearby bank when she awoke and realized she’d driven through a wall.

The woman was taken to a hospital and described as being in good condition.

The fire department says the building was damaged but they didn’t need to shore it up. After the car was removed the fire department says that firefighters helped secure bodies that were awaiting cremation and moved them to a different location.

