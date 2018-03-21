× I-70 crash involving 3 semis in Wayne County leaves man with serious injuries

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving three semis in Wayne County left a man with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

State police say 47-year-old Ronald Street of Romulus, Michigan had to be airlifted from the scene on I-70, near mile marker 138.

Officers say Street was driving a semi westbound when he failed to recognize traffic had stopped ahead of him shortly before 1 p.m. His semi then rear-ended the semi in front of him, driven by 41-year-old Charles Librizzi of Baxley, Georgia.

The impact reportedly pushed Librizzi’s semi into the trailer of the semi in front of him, driven by 51-year-old Patrick Houston of Picton, Ontario.

Street’s semi came to a rest in the median on the barrier cables. A medical helicopter was summoned and he was transported to Methodist Hospital with serious injuries. Both Librizzi and Houston were not injured in the crash.

The crash blocked I-70 lanes for about 2.5 hours and caused traffic problems for Wayne County communities along US 40 and SR 38.