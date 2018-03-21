× From snow to sunshine across central Indiana

Central Indiana will enjoy cool, dry weather for the next 48 hours. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the 40s.

Our next round of precipitation will come in the form of a rain/snow mix Saturday morning. Our wintry mix will change to rain as temperatures rise Saturday.

Dry weather will return Sunday and Monday with highs near 50 degrees.

Warmer air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers.

We are finally above the 10″ mark for seasonal snow.

