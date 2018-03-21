× Governor signs bill that will make CBD oil legal in Indiana starting in July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a bill legalizing the sale and use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in Indiana, effective starting July 1.

Under Senate Bill 52, Hoosiers will be able to purchase CBD oil that contains .3% or less of THC, the component of the cannabis plant which causes intoxication.

CBD oil has been shown to help with various medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy and severe pain.

The author of SB 52, State Sen. Michael Young (R-Indianapolis), says the bill builds upon a law passed last year, which legalized the use of CBD oil strictly to individuals diagnosed with epilepsy.

In July, the oil will be available for purchase over-the-counter from retailers across the Hoosier State.

Gov. Holcomb issued the following statement regarding the passing of the CBD bill Wednesday: