Colts re-sign G Jack Mewhort

Posted 2:26 pm, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 02:27PM, March 21, 2018

Offensive tackle Jack Mewhort during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2014 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second time in as many days, the Indianapolis Colts have addressed their offensive line.

The team has re-signed guard Jack Mewhort to a one-year contract, which comes one day after it signed veteran guard/center Matt Clauson off the free-agent market.

Mewhort must be viewed as a high-reward, low-risk acquisition. The 2014 second-round draft pick has started 45 games the last four seasons, but has missed 19 with a variety of injuries. He’s finished the last two seasons on the injured reserve list with knee issues.

This story will be updated.

