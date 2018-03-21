× ALDI offering produce for a year, free gift cards at store reopening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As ALDI is going through central Indiana renovating many of their stores, they want to give back to celebrate the reopening of the first store of the project.

On Thursday, ALDI will be holding a Golden Ticket giveaway for the first 100 shoppers at their store, located at 4470 Lafayette Rd. on the northwest side. Each ticket will contain ALDI gift cards of various amounts.

The grocery chain will also give away produce for a year to one lucky customer.

The new ALDI store will a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections and more overall floor space. This is part of a commitment from ALDI to remodel 22 stores in Indianapolis by the end of 2020.

The festivities will begin at 8:25 a.m.