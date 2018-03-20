× Woman arrested in Muncie for possession of crystal meth with infant in car

MUNCIE, Ind.– Police arrested a woman in Muncie after finding crystal meth in her car while her infant daughter was present.

On March 19 around 3:40 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at Mulberry Street and Memorial Drive after a vehicle left a home known to have a high amount of drug activity. The vehicle had a light hanging over and obstructing the license plate.

When the officer spoke with the driver, identified as Christina Hughes, 41, the Eaton woman told him her registration had been stolen, court documents show. She said she had just dropped her daughter off at a house.

A K-9 officer arrived on the scene and his K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics. When asked if there were any drugs in the car, Hughes said if there were they were not hers.

Hughes was taken into custody while the vehicle was searched. Inside, officers found a zip-lock baggie with a crystal-like substance under the driver’s seat. Police say she had her 1-month-old baby inside the car with her.

Court documents show Hughes told officers that she used to use crystal meth but stopped when the baby was born. She admitted that the baggie contained crystal meth and she had purchased it for $20.

She told officers she had just started using again the previous day.

Hughes was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent.