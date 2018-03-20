Winter Storm Warning for southeastern Indiana counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Rush, Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings Counties from 8 p.m. Tuesday night to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snowfall is expected with accumulations of 4-6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Plan for difficult travel conditions.

Johnson, Monroe, Brown, Martin and Lawrence Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory for the same time frame.

Previous story:

Monday was fabulous--at least temperature-wise. We rocked all the way up to 60° thanks to the improving sun angle as we head into spring. Unfortunately, that northeasterly wind will really hurt us today. That wind has been pumping cold air in all night and won't quit today, so temperatures will struggle to near 40 on our Tuesday.

There IS snow coming, but we'll stay dry most of our day. There's an isolated chance for a brief, light rain near Bedford or Seymour but nothing substantial. We'll see rain far south as soon as 5 p.m. Tuesday, but it all changes to snow near 8 p.m. and beyond will stay snow. Overnight, areas NW of the city will hardly see anything at all, but Indianapolis to Bloomington and Bedford will get 1-3" while Muncie, Rushville, Columbus and the line toward Seymour and east could get 2-4" with 5" isolated totals possible.

The bulk of the snow will fall overnight, but light snow showers could linger through mid-morning and as late as lunchtime for eastern most areas on Wednesday. This spells trouble for the Wednesday morning commute.