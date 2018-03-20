× Spencer County man arrested, accused of driving 110 mph in 55 mph zone while intoxicated

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police troopers arrested a man accused of driving double the speed limit while drunk and with a suspended license.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a trooper saw a purple 1999 Plymouth traveling 110 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone on State Road 66 near County Road 550 East.

The trooper pulled over the driver who was later identified as Edward Moore, 41, of Grandview.

According to police, Moore failed a field sobriety test with a .141% BAC.

Moore faces the following preliminary charges: operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.

He was booked in the Spencer County Jail.