Source: Colts, Pierre Desir agree on 1-year deal

Posted 1:50 pm, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 01:51PM, March 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 12: Pierre Desir #35 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with Nate Hairston #27 against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have kept one of their own.

The team has agreed with free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir on a one-year contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Our partners at IndyStar first reported the transaction.

Desir appeared in nine games last season, starting six, after being claimed off waivers from Seattle in September. He missed the last four games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Desir’s return adds experience to what promises to be a young secondary. That was virtually assured when management allowed Rashaan Melvin to hit the open market and sign with the Oakland Raiders.

The primary cornerbacks on the roster are Quincy Wilson, Nate Hairston, Kenny Moore II and, now Desir. Chris Milton has been tendered a one-year contract as an exclusive rights free agent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s