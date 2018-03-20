× Police: Suspects followed man home from gas station, shot up car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a man wanted in an aggravated assault case.

According to IMPD, the victim drove to the Marathon gas station at 4720 W. 56th St. around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2017. After making a purchase, he noticed a dark blue Chevrolet Impala parked in front of the business occupied by four black males.

As the man drove home, he noticed the Impala was following him. Eventually, the suspects fired four to five shots at his car, with one of the rounds striking him in the back. One of the suspects was captured on video at the Marathon prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.