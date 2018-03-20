× Man, 19, charged in murder of Indianapolis bail bondsman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A teenager wanted on a $100,000 bond for drug charges is now being held without bond in the Marion County Jail, accused of killing the bail bondsman who attempted to apprehend him.

Robert Dew, 19, will face a judge during a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He is charged with fatally wounding Byron Frierson, owner of No Limit Bail Bonding Agency, last Friday when the veteran bondsman attempted to take Dew into custody.

Court documents filed in the case allege brothers Michael and Robert Dew emerged from Stuart Mortuary during the noon hour. The Dews had attended the visitation for their uncle, Mack Cunningham, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.

“Officers with the Metro Gang Unit and the East District Flex Team were on a detail, watching subjects entering and exiting the funeral services at Stuart Mortuary,” according to court documents. “They had gathered information that several subjects with warrants would be attending the funeral. Their plan was if they saw one of the wanted subjects leave, they were going to follow them and conduct a traffic stop away from the funeral home. They were unaware that the bail bondsmen were on the premises.”

Robert Dew faced multiple drug charges following his arrest last year as an alleged member of “The Mob,” a street gang accused of committing two dozen pharmacy robberies from 2014-2016 that operated out of the South Butler-Tarkington area.

According to the probable cause affidavit, other fugitive apprehension agents told IMPD detectives that when the Dews exited the funeral home, “Byron Frierson announced, ‘Freeze. Robert Dew we have a warrant for your arrest.’ As Frierson attempted to arrest him, Dew began to resist and struggled with Frierson.”

Another agent said at that point, Michael Dew jumped on his back and the bondsman responded, “We have a felony arrest warrant, if you interfere you will be arrested.”

It was during that secondary struggle that the agent heard two gunshots and spotted Robert Dew holding a gun.

Frierson was fatally wounded in the upper arm and in the head.

Officers said they chased Dew down a nearby alley as he attempted to flee and recovered a handgun that was tossed during the chase. Shell casings found at the scene of the killing match the model of the recovered gun.

IMPD has said its officers had no advance warning of the Frierson apprehension attempt. No charges have been filed against Michael Dew.