× Lineup for 2018 Indianapolis Summer Nights Film Series announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Newfields just announced its “Summer Nights Film Series” schedule for 2018.

The series, which is sponsored by The National Bank of Indianapolis, runs on Fridays and most Saturday evenings from June 1 through August 31 at the Amphitheater. Doors open at 7 p.m. and films begin at dusk, which is usually around 9:30 p.m. If the film needs to be moved indoors due to inclement weather, it will be shown at The Toby Tobias Theater, and it will start at 9 p.m.

You can bring blankets, chairs, food, and nonalcoholic beverages. There will also be refreshments from Sun King Brewery along with food from King David Dogs. Pets are not allowed.

Newfields members can purchase individual tickets for $8 starting on April 17. Non-members can purchase individual tickets for $12 starting on May 1. Season passes for the entire season are also available for $135 for members and $205 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased here.

Below is the complete schedule:

June 1 / The Philadelphia Story (1940, 112 mins., NR)

In this classic comedy, the marriage of socialite Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn) to George Kittredge is expected to be the wedding of the year—until her ex-husband Dexter (Cary Grant) shows up with a reporter (James Stewart) in tow.

June 8 / But I’m a Cheerleader (1999, 85 mins., R)

Presented with Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival

A sharp satire on sexuality, prejudices, and gender norms, But I’m a Cheerleader follows all-American Megan as she is sent to the True Directions boot camp, a “rehabilitation camp” designed to sort out her sexuality. RuPaul also makes an appearance in this 1999 hit.

June 9 / Bend it Like Beckham (2002, 112 mins., PG-13)

Teenaged Jesminder (Parminder Nagra) defies her parent’s wishes and joins her local women’s soccer league with the dream of one day playing professional soccer.

June 15 / The Graduate (1967, 106 mins., PG)

Mike Nichols won an Oscar for his directing in this 1960’s hit, where a recent college graduate faces disillusionment and a host of adult confusions as he steps into an uncertain future. The film features numerous classics by Simon & Garfunkel.

June 16 / Night of the Living Dead (1968, 96 mins., NR)

In this classic George Romero horror film, seven strangers must find a way to survive an attack by zombies.

June 22 / Big Hero 6 (2014, 102 mins., PG)

From Walt Disney animtion studios, this film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film in 2015. Child prodigy Hiro transforms his friends into a band of high-tech heros in order to save their town from a mysterious and dangerous masked man. Dress like your favorite super hero for this one.

June 29 / A Shot in the Dark (1964, 102mins., PG)

French police detective Inspector Jacques Clouseau (Peter Sellers) investigates the murder of a millionaire’s chauffeur, refusing to believe all of the evidence that points to the maid, Maria, as the culprit.

July 6 / Grease 2 (1982, 115 mins., PG)

In this return to Rydell High after the wildly successful Grease, new student Michael (Maxwell Caulfield) must prove himself to the leader of the Pink Ladies (Michelle Pfeiffer) to win her heart. Before the movie, enjoy a Rock-A-Hula Luau.

July 7 / Enter the Dragon (1973,102 mins., R)

Martial artist Lee (Bruce Lee) uses an invitation to a martial arts tournament to spy on Han, a dangerous and reclusive crime lord.

July 13 / Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954, 79 mins., G)

Scientists on an expedition play a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a mysterious humanoid monster.

July 14 / Akeelah and the Bee (2006, 112 mins., PG)

Forced to participate in her school’s spelling bee, eleven-year-old Akeelah (Keke Palmer) discovers a talent for spelling but must overcome her insecurities and the distractions of home life to make it to the national spelling bee. This powerhouse cast includes Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett.

July 20 / An American Werewolf in London (1981, 97 mins., R)

In this John Landis classic, two American students are attacked by a werewolf during a visit to England, the surviving student begins to have nightmares about what will occur on the next full moon.

*American Werewolf in London will be screened on the Lilly Allée and doors will open at 8pm.

July 27 / Selection from Indy Shorts International Film Festival

Presented with Heartland Film

On July 26 to July 29, Newfields will host Hearltand Film’s innagural Indy Shorts International Film Festival. To celebrate, we’re teaming up to screen a selection of 5 Oscar-nominated short films:

Garden Party (2017, dir. Florian Babikian & Vincent Bayoux, 7 mins.), Watu Wote: All of Us (2017, dir, Katja Benrath, 22 mins.), The Silent Child (2017, dir. Chris Overton, 20 mins), Sing (2016, dir. Kristof Deak, 25 mins.,), La Femme et le TGV (2016, dir. Timo von Gunten, 30 mins.,)

August 3 / Hitch (2005, 118 mins., PG-13)

Professional “date doctor” Hitch (Will Smith) helps his clients find the women of their dreams while he struggles with his own social life.

August 10 / Pretty in Pink (1986, 96 mins., PG-13)

In this definitive John Hughes movie, teenaged Andie (Molly Ringwald) must choose between her childhood sweetheart, Duckie (Jon Cryer), and a potential relationship with the rich and wordly Blane (Andrew McCarthy).

*Pretty in Pink will be screened in the Fairbanks Park. A shuttle to Fairbanks Park from the Newfields parking lot will be provided for guests.

August 11 / Blair Witch Project (1999, 81 mins., R)

Three film students travel to the forests of Maryland to make a film about a local urban legend. Three went in, none came out. One year later, the students’ film and video is recovered and compiled into a movie: The Blair Witch Project.

*Blair Witch Project will be screened in the Fairbanks Park. A shuttle to Fairbanks Park from the Newfields parking lot will be provided for guests.

August 17 / Strangers on a Train (1951, 101 mins., PG)

In Alfred Hitchcock’s noir thriller, two strangers discuss in casual conversation, how to pull off the perfect murder—each of them taking care of the other’s “problem” person—with disastrous consequences.

August 24 / The Dark Knight (2008, 152 mins., PG-13)

Heath Ledger won an Oscar for Best Performance by an actor in a supporting role in this 2008 classic. Gotham City is plunged into chaos as Batman (Christian Bale) struggles to defeat the Joker (Heath Ledger).

August 31 / When Harry Met Sally (1989, 96 mins., R)

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) have been good friends for years. But what will happen if they take their relationship to the next step?