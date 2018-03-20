Indiana’s superintendent of public instruction against plan to arm teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — A top education official in Indiana is opposing President Donald Trump’s suggestion that arming teachers would be an effective way to prevent mass shootings in schools.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said Monday she believes “there are more risks than reward” to having teachers carrying loaded handguns in classrooms. But the Republican says she supports Indiana’s current policy that allows police to carry firearms in school buildings to protect themselves and others.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that McCormick’s opposition comes after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

McCormick says she was disappointed that lawmakers failed last week to approve Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to add $5 million to the millions Indiana already spends annually on safety grants to schools.

