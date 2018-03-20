I-65 reopened after semi crash near Colfax in Clinton County

Posted 2:38 pm, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:29PM, March 20, 2018

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – Southbound I-65 is back open after being closed due to a semi rollover near State Road 28 in Clinton County.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 151.5 mile marker.

Investigators say a white 2018 Freightliner owned by T-Line Express out of Orland Park, Illinois rolled for an unknown reason. It was loaded with scrap aluminum for Novelis Corporation out of Berea, Kentucky. The driver was ejected and suffered a possible broken left arm, scrapes, a head injury and possible internal injuries. It appears the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was airlifted via Lifeline to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

The load was not lost during the crash and police are still cleaning up and investigating.

