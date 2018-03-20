Gunshots damage multiple Indianapolis homes, strike woman sleeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis woman is in the hospital after being shot while sleeping inside her own home.

The gunfire took place early Tuesday morning on the city’s east side near 38th and Post.

Dozens of gunshots rang out in the middle of the night on Maura Lane leaving two homes riddled with bullets and one woman seriously injured while sleeping in her daughter's bed.

The homes front door was shattered and glass still covered the front step hours later.

Right next door, the same gunfire broke the windshield on a car and the front door of a neighbor's home.

Several homeowners all over the city can relate to the frightening ordeal.

"This is crazy. Kids need to stop playing with guns. That’s how people get killed," said RJ Wiker.

In a separate case on Monday, RJ Wiker’s home on Jackson street was also shot at this week. Multiple bullets tore through his living room walls.

"I heard gunshots start coming through the house and the only thing I( could think is everybody hit the floor, because that’s a scary situation when bullets are flying through your house," said Wiker.

"I heard a pop, pop, pop, pop. I told my mom to stay down because someone is shooting our house up," said Randy Conkin Jr.

Conkin Jr. is bed bound and just narrowly missed being hit by bullets that came through his bedroom walls. He had a message for all the gunmen.

"I think they’re cowards. They’re cowards is what they are," said Conkin Jr. "It’s just crazy that you can’t be safe anywhere."

During the overnight shooting, police do not think the woman hit was the intended target.

Just as troubling, in the last two days the IMPD has taken nearly a half dozen different reports of homes and cars being damaged by gunfire.

"It’s young people with guns is why people get hurt and killed," said Wiker. "They think guns are toys. Guns are not toys. They’re for protection and not to shoot people's houses up."

So far no arrests have been made. As always anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.