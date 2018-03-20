× Coroner: Missing Hamilton County man’s body found in White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities have identified the victim whose body was found in the White River last week.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, the body was that of Daniel Leo Carr Jr., 43, who had been reported missing in Hamilton County.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were dispatched after Carr’s body was discovered in the White River near the intersection of 75th Street and Westfield Boulevard on Thursday. A passerby called police around 5:20 p.m. after noticing the body in the water.

Officers from the Indiana Department of Resources and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

Carr was reported missing from the Home Place area of Clay Township near Carmel. He was last seen leaving home around 8 p.m. on March 5 while riding his mountain bike south on College Avenue. He frequently visited the Broad Ripple and Rocky Ripple areas, police said.

Authorities in Hamilton County said Carr’s disappearance didn’t meet the requirements for a Silver Alert.