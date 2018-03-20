Candlelight vigil honors fallen Howard County deputy on two-year anniversary of his death

Posted 8:03 pm, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:30PM, March 20, 2018

KOKOMO, Ind. – Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy Carl Koontz.

The officer was shot while serving arrest and search warrants in March 2016.

To honor the officer killed in the line of duty, a candlelight vigil was held at Albright Cemetery in Kokomo, starting at about 8:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, students at Northwestern High School came together to remember the fallen hero. Deputy Koontz worked as a resource officer at the school.

