Blighted former Marsh property raises concerns among neighbors in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been nearly one year since Marsh announced the closure of all its Indianapolis grocery stores. Since then, Kroger has opened a handful of stores in old Marsh locations.

In February, Aldi filed a building construction permit with the city to take over the old Marsh property in Nora on 86th Street. Construction on that property has already begun. Aldi officials said the store will open later this year.

One former Marsh location is causing huge concerns for the community and many say it’s turning into blight. The building in Broad Ripple is now littered with trash, boarded up windows, and graffiti sprayed along the walls.

The owner of the property is out of state. Council members said it’s made communication difficult and until recently, the owner didn’t even know the building’s exterior had deteriorated so badly.

Councilor Colleen Fanning (R, District 2) said it’s the property owner’s responsibility to take care of maintenance.

“As soon as the spring happens, we’re going to have a lot of overgrowth that is going to be hard for the city to take care of and frankly, it’s not the city’s responsibility. That’s the property owner’s responsibility,” Fanning said.

The property is “marquee real estate,” according to Fanning and is hoping someone will purchase the prime location to benefit the neighborhood. People who live nearby said they’re concerned their property values could be impacted by the vacant building. Others are concerned the graffiti could bring crime. Fanning said IMPD is doing extra patrols.

“We really have to get a handle on this now so public safety does not become an issue,” Fanning said.

The local company handling the sale of the old Marsh building said the owner is aware of the issues. They said they’re working to hire a local property manager to take care of maintenance and upkeep.