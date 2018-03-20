Authorities investigating large fire at Arlington Self Storage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a fire that caused about $250,000 in damage at an east side storage facility Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Arlington Self Storage in the 3200 block of N. Arlington Ave. shortly after 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and black smoke coming from the roof, and then began a defensive attack.

The owner of the facility informed fire officials that no hazardous materials were inside, but there were several 5-gallon flammable containers.

After about an hour, the fire was marked under control and no injured were reported.

IFD says two bays that sustained the most damaged were leased by McGhee Concrete.