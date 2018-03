× All lanes SB I-65 near SR 28 closed in Clinton County near Colfax due to crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – All southbound lanes of I-65 are closed in Clinton County due to a semi rollover crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near It is unclear at this time whether there were any injuries.

INDOT expects I-65 to remain closed for the next two hours. We will update this story when more information is made available.